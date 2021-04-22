Advertisement

BREAKING: One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231



By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person is dead after a late night crash in Panama City.

The incident took place sometime after midnight on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 23-year-old Panama City man was heading south in an SUV on Highway 231 when he entered the center median near Ormond Avenue. The SUV then overturned, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bay County EMS.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the crash briefly closed the southbound lanes of Highway 231 overnight, but the roadway has reopened at this time.

