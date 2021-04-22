Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

By WBBM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (WBBM) - The actions of a UPS delivery man were caught on camera as he rescued a little boy from nearly getting crushed by a large package.

“I was saying help and the package man just came back,” Max Pratt said.

Four-year-old Max always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help, however, left Max in a dangerous bind when the package was heavier than he thought.

When he went to grab the 97-pound package, it tilted over and trapped Max underneath.

“I was scared I was going to fall down the stairs,” Max said.

Marco Angel didn’t hesitate as he raced across the busy street to rescue Max.

“He didn’t think twice,” Max’s dad said. “He didn’t even look for traffic, he came sprinting.”

The UPS driver had just dropped the package off, when he saw it fall on top of Max.

“I pictured my boys in his situation obviously, and you go into full parent mode, full dad mode,” Angel said.

He got the package off of Max. Fortunately, he was alright and his family is grateful for Angel’s quick actions.

“You are a true angel, the way you flew in and helped him,” Max’s mom said to Angel.

After the incident, Max’s parents spoke to him about not opening the front door unless an adult is there.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
Four homes catch fire in Miramar Beach
Bay District Schools is being reimbursed by FEMA for more of its Hurricane Michael recovery...
FEMA approves $7.18 million for Bay District Schools Hurricane Michael recovery expenses
The 448/850 area code overlay is finally becoming a reality, with mandatory 10-digit dialing...
Mandatory 10-digit dialing for 850/448 area code coming in May
The Supreme Court made it easier Thursday to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in...
High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts