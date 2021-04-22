FEMA approves $7.18 million for Bay District Schools Hurricane Michael recovery expenses

PENSACOLA, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - FEMA has approved $7,184,574 to reimburse Bay District Schools for emergency protective measures resulting from Hurricane Michael.

The funds reimburse the district for the cost of inspections and emergency repairs to 42 buildings throughout the system, as well as water remediation to those facilities after the storm. Previously, FEMA awarded $355,464 for these costs.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. FDEM works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.

Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.