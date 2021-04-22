Advertisement

Four homes catch fire in Miramar Beach

A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.(South Walton Fire District)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Officials say the fire started around 2:15 on the 100 block of South Shore Drive and impacted a residential quadplex.

They say one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The South Walton Fire District, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies, and Destin Fire Department were on scene.

They say the fire didn’t spread to all four units. The center unit has been deemed a complete loss, while the other three unites received minimal damage.

They said they got the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.

Officials say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

