Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 units pay local students a special visit

Some area students got a special chance to see how law enforcement works up close this week.
Some area students got a special chance to see how law enforcement works up close this week.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some area students got a chance to see how law enforcement works up close and personal this week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Units visited the Jackson County Early Childhood Center Tuesday where deputies spoke to students about the job they do while answering their questions.

As a part of their visit, officials say K9 “Rocky” and his handler demonstrated how Rocky locates a scent, alerts his handler, and receives his reward. Then, after the demonstration, students were given the opportunity to pet Rocky as well as a beagle from the JCSO K-9 tracking team.

Officials say students also met the agency’s newest K9 “Edge” and got to look inside marked patrol units.

Sheriff Edenfield says he and the rest of the JCSO staff enjoy the opportunity to go out in the community and interact with our area’s children while educating them about the different functions of the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
Four homes catch fire in Miramar Beach
Bay District Schools is being reimbursed by FEMA for more of its Hurricane Michael recovery...
FEMA approves $7.18 million for Bay District Schools Hurricane Michael recovery expenses
The 448/850 area code overlay is finally becoming a reality, with mandatory 10-digit dialing...
Mandatory 10-digit dialing for 850/448 area code coming in May
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend