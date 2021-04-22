Northwest and Chipola advance to WBB National Quarterfinals, Indians advance in Hutchinson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Northwest Florida Lady Raiders and the Chipola Lady Indians survive and advance at the 24 team Women’s National Championship Tournament in Lubbock, Texas Wednesday.

Northwest beating Otero, out of Colorado in a 3 o’clock game 67-43. Northwest Florida scored the final 15 points of the second quarter, and closed the half with an 18-2 run to take a 33-24 lead at the intermission.

The Raiders found their stroke in the second quarter, shooting 47.1 percent (8 of 17) from the floor and 62.5 percent (5 of 8) from 3-point range. .

It was more of the same in the second half as the Raiders shot 44.8 percent (13 for 29) after halftime while holding the Rattlers to just 33 percent (7 of 21).

Masengo Mutanda led the Raiders with 15 points followed by Shelbee Brown with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Poa finished with 12 points. The Raiders now set to face South Plains out of Texas Thursday at 5 in the National Quarterfinals.

As for Chipola, the Lady Indians beat Eastern Arizona 71-68, thanks to a buzzer beating three pointer from Shimei Muhammad.

The Indians held the lead most of the way in this game, up five at halftime, and stretching that lead to as many as 17 by the end of the third quarter. The Gila Monsters fought back in the 4th, and even owned a one point lead with under a minute to play after a three pointer by Susi Nomoa made it 66-65. Some free throws and a last second Eastern turnover, left the game tied at 68 and with Chipola inbounding with under five seconds to play. The Indians got the ball in, and two passes had it in the hands of Muhammad who delivered the game winner.

So Chipola moves on to face Tyler Thursday in their quarterfinal

As for the Chipola men’s team, coach Tyndall and his squad opening up play at the Men’s National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas with a win over Shelton Wednesday. The Indians had a one point lead at halftime, 32-31, they outscored Shelton 41-29 in the second half to win comfortably 73-60. Carlos Lemus leading the way with 19, Jaeden Zackery added 16. The Indians will face Indian River, the team the Indians beat to win the state championship, Thursday night at 8.

