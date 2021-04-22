Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident
Four-year-old Max Pratt always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carries four astronauts
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine