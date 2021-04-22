Advertisement

Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.

Officials responded to the Beach Tower By The Sea Motel early Tuesday morning following an armed robbery call.

According to officials, a white male wearing a dark hoodie, face covering, and jeans came into the lobby and demanded money from the clerk.

They say the clerk was told by the robber that he was armed, however, he did not show a firearm.

The unknown suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the scene along Front Beach Road.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477).

