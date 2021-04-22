Panama City Rescue Mission holds gospel concert for guests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Music, fellowship, gospel, and free food. Just part of what was offered to several guests of a local rescue mission Wednesday night.

The Panama City Rescue Mission & Bethel Village Gateway Women’s Campus held a gospel concert for some of its guests.

The performance was put on by Nashville musician Bobby Hayden, Jr.

Hayden taking the time between his performance to fellowship and give his testimony as a recovering addict to those in attendance, which really resonated with many who are themselves recovering addicts.

” Faith-based recovery works. I have nothing against Dr. Phil, I love Dr. Phil, but there is a guy by the name of Jesus that came into my life and flipped it upside down. I read in that Holy Bible, where he would make you a new creation and give you the years back that the moths ate. That all happened to me and now I can’t shut up about it,” said Hayden, Jr.

President and CEO of the Panama City Rescue Mission Stephen Fett expressed what having Hayden, Jr. perform meant to the women of the organization.

“They’re just gonna get loved on tonight. And so he’s gonna sing and we’re enjoying it. We had a lot of food donated and so we have a few guests, so we’re going to enjoy some worship music and fellowship,” said Fett.

Fett adds this concert was part of a new life transformation program. The program partners Bethel Village with organizations like CareerSource to help women with relationships, health, finances, and housing.

For those interested in donating to or volunteering for the Panama City Rescue Mission, visit this website.

