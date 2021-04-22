Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Higher humidity and storms are on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Big changes are coming over the next 48hrs to Northwest Florida. We will see cool weather again tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. On Friday the clouds and humidity increase and so do the temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 70s. The threat for storms start Saturday morning and will continue into the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe and we could see a couple rounds of storms. That first one earlier and then maybe another later in the afternoon/early evening. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s. The sun returns Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

