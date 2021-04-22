Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today, and we’ll need it this morning to warm things up!

It’s a downright chilly April morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s out the door this morning with a breezy northeasterly wind making it feel more like the low 40s. We’ll need the jackets out the door as it’ll take some time to warm up under the sunshine this morning.

It’s looking like we’ll only manage upper 50s by the end of the morning and perhaps low to mid 60s for lunchtime today. Highs do eventually top out near 70 degrees this afternoon. But we’ll have to wait until about 4pm to reach that high.

Once the sun sets tonight, clear skies and lighter northeasterly winds will allow us to largely return to the 40s inland with low 50s for the beaches. That will be another seasonally chilly start to Friday morning.

High pressure is in place today and into tomorrow to give us plenty of sunshine. But as the high slides to our east, and another frontal system takes shape across the Plains to our west, we’ll start to see some upper level clouds increase in our skies throughout the day on Friday.

That frontal system moves in with rain chances looking likely for Saturday. We could get clipped by a batch in the morning. But the better chance for most of NWFL will be into the afternoon and evening. Some strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures for much of the day. Highs eventually top out near 70 degrees by the late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly start to Friday morning but temperatures returning to the near seasonal mid 70s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.