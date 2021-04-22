Advertisement

Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend. Some guests joined us live at the station Thursday morning with all of the details.

The Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show and Food Truck Fest is described by organizers as a home show, merchandise show, and a community food truck festival all wrapped up into one event.

The public is invited to come shop, eat, and drink at Laketown Wharf on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

