Wednesday Evening Forecast

Chilly temperatures briefly return to our area
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front passed through the panhandle today ushering in drier air and breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 40s tonight inland and near 50 at the coast. Winds will be North at 10 mph. As we head into Thursday skies will remain sunny w/highs near 70. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. By Friday the clouds increase and by Saturday strong to severe storms will be possible over the panhandle.

