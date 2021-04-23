Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 22nd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Women’s National Quarterfinals/Lubbock, TX

Northwest Florida 63 South Plains 54

Tyler 49 Chipola 55

Juco Basketball/Men’s National Qiuarterfinals/Hutchinson, KS

Indian River 75 Chipola 78

High School Baseball

Sneads 2 Bozeman 12 F/6

Port St. Joe 3 Blountstown 13

Ponce De Leon 4 Chipley 14

Vernon 5 Cottondale 15

Suwannee 14 Arnold 1

Bay 0 Niceville 10

High School Softball

Walton 14 Chipley 2

Port St. Joe 10 Bay 8

Bozeman 6 Arnold 12

Mosley 18 Rutherford 1

Franklin 3 Sneads 7

