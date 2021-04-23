Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 22nd
Juco Basketball/Women’s National Quarterfinals/Lubbock, TX
Northwest Florida 63 South Plains 54
Tyler 49 Chipola 55
Juco Basketball/Men’s National Qiuarterfinals/Hutchinson, KS
Indian River 75 Chipola 78
High School Baseball
Sneads 2 Bozeman 12 F/6
Port St. Joe 3 Blountstown 13
Ponce De Leon 4 Chipley 14
Vernon 5 Cottondale 15
Suwannee 14 Arnold 1
Bay 0 Niceville 10
High School Softball
Walton 14 Chipley 2
Port St. Joe 10 Bay 8
Bozeman 6 Arnold 12
Mosley 18 Rutherford 1
Franklin 3 Sneads 7
