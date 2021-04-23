Bay County won’t be getting recycling programs in the immediate future

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday is Earth Day, a time to support environmental protection. For Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful president JoAnne Weatherford, that means recycling.

“That’s the first question we get asked is how come there’s no recycling in Bay county?’” said Weatherford.

Prior to Hurricane Michael, Bay County had recycling drop-off sites.

“We were dealing with such large amounts of debris that it wasn’t practical to have those drop-off sites,” Bay County public information officer Valerie Sale said.

As of last year, Bay County also had an incinerator to burn waste, keeping it out of landfills. Sale said it was more than 30-years-old.

“It was an endeavor that was ultimately more expensive to continue than to shut it down,” said Sale.

Now, waste amnesty days twice a year at the Steelfield Landfill is the only time recycling is offered. Sale said at the current rate, the landfill has capacity until the year 2107.

“People like the idea of recycling, but don’t like the idea of their taxes being raised in order to pay for it,” said Sale.

Sale said it would be a multi-million-dollar expense to implement a new recycling program. This would include new drop-off locations or door-to-door pick-ups.

“You can recycle in Bay County, you just have to get creative and look for it,” said Weatherford.

People will have to keep getting creative. Sale said the county does not have plans for a recycling program anytime soon.

“I think everyone can recognize that recycling is a positive thing, it certainly is, we think that as well,” said Sale.

Sale hopes as technology advances, a more cost-effective, more efficient way to recycle is in the future. She adds for local cities, it’s their choice whether to recycle. We reached out to Panama City and Panama City Beach officials who said they’ll also look at the feasibility of recycling options in the future.

