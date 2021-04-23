Advertisement

Bay District Schools to hold summer learning at all school locations

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer learning will be available to all Bay District Schools students this year.

The learning recovery program will be offered at all school locations starting June 14 for two weeks and picking up again on July 6 for another two weeks.

School officials said the goal of the program is to help make up for learning gaps due to the pandemic and the hurricane.

Officials said schools and parents have been in contact and registration forms were sent out.

”There will be multiple modes of instruction that take place. We potentially will have some students doing all virtual. We will have some students doing virtual and online with their teacher. And we’ll have some students who are doing in-person instruction for the four weeks,” Bay District Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Denise Kelly said.

The program is for students who still need to solidify some skills.

In addition, if your child was retained for another year, they may be promoted to the next grade if they meet the standards in the four-week program.

Transportation will be provided for students as well as free breakfast and lunch.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend
A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
Quadplex catches fire in Miramar Beach

Latest News

WCSO deputies train on active shooter simulator.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter situations
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
We will see an enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
We will see an enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
A fishing team has formed at Chipley High School.
New fishing team at Chipley High School