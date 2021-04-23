Bay District Schools to hold summer learning at all school locations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer learning will be available to all Bay District Schools students this year.

The learning recovery program will be offered at all school locations starting June 14 for two weeks and picking up again on July 6 for another two weeks.

School officials said the goal of the program is to help make up for learning gaps due to the pandemic and the hurricane.

Officials said schools and parents have been in contact and registration forms were sent out.

”There will be multiple modes of instruction that take place. We potentially will have some students doing all virtual. We will have some students doing virtual and online with their teacher. And we’ll have some students who are doing in-person instruction for the four weeks,” Bay District Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Denise Kelly said.

The program is for students who still need to solidify some skills.

In addition, if your child was retained for another year, they may be promoted to the next grade if they meet the standards in the four-week program.

Transportation will be provided for students as well as free breakfast and lunch.

