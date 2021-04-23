Advertisement

Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
Quadplex catches fire in Miramar Beach

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity, questions to California governor race
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Imprisoned Putin foe Navalny to end his hunger strike
In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss