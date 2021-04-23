Advertisement

Fiery acts coming to Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fire eaters, fire dancers, acrobats, oh my! These are just some of the acts coming to Panama City. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello joined us live from Panama City to bring us more details on a Cirque Du Soleil-themed performance here in Bay County.

The performance will be at 700 Jackson Way in Panama City. There are three chances to see the show, April 24th at 1 p.m., April 24th at 7 p.m., April 25th at 1 p.m. The doors will open an hour before showtime for Family Fun pre-show entertainment! Tickets are $20. Young children sitting on an adult’s lap will not need a ticket. You can purchase tickets here: Le Cirque de Noir: Pandora’s Box of Curiosities Tickets, Sat, Apr 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.

