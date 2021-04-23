Advertisement

Former Police Chief Drew Whitman takes on the role of PCB City Manager

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting was full of changes, starting off with former Police Chief Drew Whitman assuming his new role as city manager.

Interim City Manager Al Shortt has retired, but not before showing Whitman the ins and outs of the job. Whitman said he spent the last eight weeks training under Shortt, and feels confident stepping into the role. Whitman said his heart belongs to the city and wants the community to know his door is always open.

“I’m here to help them, to try to solve their problems or tell them why we can’t do certain things certain ways. And just to build on relationships. Make sure the men and women that are working for the city, the ones digging the trenches and working the streets at night, they know they’re taken care of and that someone’s going to have their back and listen to them,” Whitman said.

Finance Director Holly White will work alongside Whitman as assistant to the city manager.

Whitman also appointed long-time partner and friend Deputy Chief Chad Lindsey to temporarily take the role of police chief. After working with Lindsey for more than 30 years, Whitman said he’s more than confident putting the department in his hands until they find someone to take the job long-term.

“I’ve got a great support staff with the chief. And I’ll always refer to Drew as the chief. So the chief and I have always have a succession planned. Things are just moving along quicker than normal. But it’ll be an easy transition for everyone,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said he’s honored to be chief for a short time. Officials said they’re looking for someone to take the permanent role as police chief.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident
Four-year-old Max Pratt always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

Latest News

Bucks beat Sneads on the diamond, South Walton hosts first lacrosse playoff match
Bucks beat Sneads on the diamond, South Walton hosts first Lacrosse playoff match
In Thursday night's Faces and Places of the Panhandle... we go inside the newest project at the...
Eastern Shipbuilding Faces and Places
Legislation making it easier for parents to understand their legal rights when it comes to...
Parents Bill of Rights
Walton County has long been one of the fastest-growing counties in Florida, and the...
New South Walton School
Thursday is Earth Day, a time to support environmental protection.
Bay County won’t be getting recycling programs in the immediate future