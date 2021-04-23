Free school meals continues through June 2022

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local students will once again have access to free meals next school year.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the extension of federal nutrition programs through June 2022.

This allows schools nationwide to continue serving free meals to students regardless of income.

The department is also extending a slate of waivers for schools to get a higher reimbursement rate for meals and allow easier bulk meal distribution.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried praised the decision, calling the ongoing efforts a top priority.

