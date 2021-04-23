Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar, however, we have clouds increasing in our skies this morning. Most of the early morning clouds should be high and thin enough to allow some sunshine to peer through. But as the day wears on, these clouds will thicken up a bit more and sunshine will filter out by the day’s end.

Otherwise, it’s a very pleasant start with cool 50s for the coast and some chilly upper 40s inland. A light jacket is necessary for those who are susceptible to feeling chilly on the morning drive.

We’ll warm up into the 60s by the end of the morning commute and this afternoon should be a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s.

Winds will shift to the southeast by the afternoon and turn slightly breezy as well. That will start to increase our humidity slowly. While the humidity will still be tolerable today, it’ll continue to turn more humid tonight ahead of our next frontal system moving in for Saturday.

The increasing moisture will lead toward more instability in our skies and thunderstorms are likely to develop along the passing cold front. The timing of the storms appears to be in consolidated to a couple rounds through the day. The first round will be more of an issue by the late morning into the midday for Walton and Okaloosa counties as a whole, as well as, areas along I-10 and to the north into Alabama. The second round comes through later in the afternoon and evening for all of NWFL.

Gusty winds and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. So lets be sure we have ways of getting weather alerts. You can be alerted to any severe threats by downloading our “WJHG Weather” app from the App Store.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds increase with a bit of a warmer feel but very comfortable in the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 70s Your 7 Day Forecast has storms returning to Saturday with a couple rounds possible throughout the day, some storms may be severe.

