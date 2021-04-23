Advertisement

New fishing team at Chipley High School

A fishing team has formed at Chipley High School.
A fishing team has formed at Chipley High School.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipley High School has a new team! Students can now sign up to be on the fishing team.

The school received a $500 scholarship from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to start the program.

Right now there are 12 students on the team. Each month they have competitions where they see who can catch the most fish and the biggest fish.

Team Supervisor Will Holley said this is a great opportunity for kids to feel like they are a part of something.

“They’re excited, they get pumped up and we’ve got shirts, we’ve got hats, they feel connected, they feel like they’re a part of something, they feel like it makes them a little bit official, for lack of a better word, but they’re excited about it,” said Holley.

There is also a conservation element to the scholarship. The team helps keep the lake they fish on clean, and gives back to the community.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend
A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
Quadplex catches fire in Miramar Beach

Latest News

WCSO deputies train on active shooter simulator.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter situations
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
We will see an enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
We will see an enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday.
Weekend Forecast