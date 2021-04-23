Advertisement

OneBlood and select local McDonald’s team up to host blood drives

There will be another blood drive on April 28th.
There will be another blood drive on April 28th.
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - OneBlood and select McDonald’s have teamed up to host blood drives throughout the month of April here in Bay County.

On Friday, the OneBlood Big Red Bus was at a Panama City Beach McDonald’s collecting donations.

On top of the regular wellness check donors receive, they also get a complimentary COVID-19 antibody test when they donate.

The pandemic has increased the need for blood, and officials say the need never stops.

Officials ask those planning to donate to make an appointment beforehand online, but walk-ins are welcome the day of.

There will be another opportunity to donate blood next Wednesday, April 28th. On that day, you can visit the following McDonald’s locations: Harrison Avenue McDonald’s located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, the Pier Park McDonald’s located at 15497 Panama City Beach Parkway, and the Lynn Haven McDonald’s located at 1710 Hwy. 77.

The bus will be collecting donations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

