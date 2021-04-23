Panama City Beach City Council looks to update the city charter

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach City Council is looking to make some changes to the city charter. Council members are putting together a new committee to get more insight on things that need to be updated.

One person from each ward will be selected as a representative. But officials said they want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard, so the committee will be holding open meetings.

Councilman Phil Chester said department heads brought up the idea since the current charter hasn’t been touched in more than 50 years.

“So, there’s some things in there that need to be revived. Some spending caps need to be looked at that you know slow projects down. So, I think these are some things they need to look at,” Chester said.

Chester said they want to put the committee together as soon as possible in case it needs to be voted on in the 2022 Municipal Election.

