Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 is continuing to ask questions about the driver’s toxicology report in the December crash that killed two Kentucky children on a local mini-golf course.

We have learned the Panama City Beach Police do have partial toxicology report results from driver Scott Donaldson.

Last month, we learned the State Attorney’s Office asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to hold off on processing the toxicology lab.

Former Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman told us subpoenas were issued to multiple physicians, asking for information on the medications prescribed to Donaldson. He went on to say it would take some time to sort through the documents.

Now, the department told us they received partial results.

However, the department declined to comment on those particular results since it’s an ongoing investigation.

Interim Police Chief Chad Lindsey instead gave us a statement:

“The process of blood toxicology analysis is a difficult topic. FDLE has the capability of analyzing certain levels of ethanol and various categories of drugs. When a particular drug is identified, the analysis has to be categorized to determine the type of drug. In some cases, specific drugs (whether medically prescribed or illegal) may not be identified in the categories FDLE initially tests for.

When the results are delivered, further analysis has to be conducted by FDLE or by specialized laboratories. In reference to partial lab results, it is defined as blood analysis that has not exhausted all attempts to determine levels of alcohol or drugs (medical or illegal) in the blood.”

City officials also told us the “family is kept up to date on everything going on in the case and they have been made aware of the partial results coming back.”

We were also told the department conferred with the State Attorney’s office in this decision.

“They are in agreement that partial lab results, which do not paint a complete picture, should not be released,” City of Panama City Beach Public Information Officer Debbie Ward said. “We are not releasing information because this is an active, open and ongoing investigation. Florida statutes exempt from public disclosure criminal intelligence and investigation information as defined in the statute so long as it is deemed to be active.”

