PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mr. Steve Stokes.

Mr. Stokes is a geometry and algebra 2 teacher at Arnold High School.

Before Mr. Stokes became a teacher he was a deep-sea diver for 22 years and also worked in finance. A friend of Mr. Stokes told him Bay County needed more teachers and so he applied for a job.

”I just started doing it and I loved it. It wasn’t about the money anymore, it was about waking up every day feeling like I was helping people,” said Stokes.

Mr. Stokes tells us while he is a math teacher, he also considers himself a “life lesson” teacher. His favorite thing about teaching is helping students find the desire and drive they need to be successful.

