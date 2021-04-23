Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

This week's award goes to Steve Stokes
This week's award goes to Steve Stokes(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mr. Steve Stokes.

Mr. Stokes is a geometry and algebra 2 teacher at Arnold High School.

Before Mr. Stokes became a teacher he was a deep-sea diver for 22 years and also worked in finance. A friend of Mr. Stokes told him Bay County needed more teachers and so he applied for a job.

”I just started doing it and I loved it. It wasn’t about the money anymore, it was about waking up every day feeling like I was helping people,” said Stokes.

Mr. Stokes tells us while he is a math teacher, he also considers himself a “life lesson” teacher. His favorite thing about teaching is helping students find the desire and drive they need to be successful.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
Your one-stop-shop for all of your seasonal needs is coming to Panama City Beach this weekend....
Ultimate Spring event to come to Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident
Four-year-old Max Pratt always brings in the packages for his mom. His regular attempt to help,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

Latest News

Bucks beat Sneads on the diamond, South Walton hosts first lacrosse playoff match
Bucks beat Sneads on the diamond, South Walton hosts first Lacrosse playoff match
In Thursday night's Faces and Places of the Panhandle... we go inside the newest project at the...
Eastern Shipbuilding Faces and Places
Legislation making it easier for parents to understand their legal rights when it comes to...
Parents Bill of Rights
Walton County has long been one of the fastest-growing counties in Florida, and the...
New South Walton School
Thursday is Earth Day, a time to support environmental protection.
Bay County won’t be getting recycling programs in the immediate future