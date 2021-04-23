Walton County School District prepared for future growth

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When it comes to the future of Walton County children are a top priority.

That’s why the Walton County School Board bought land in South Walton to build a future school.

While a new school is years away from becoming a reality, superintendent Russell Hughes said they wanted to buy the land while it was still available.

“We want to make sure we have a future as an educational agency, as a board here in the Walton County School District, and we know that Walton County is (one of) the fastest-growing (counties) in the state, and it was certainly innovative and forward thinking by our board to go ahead and purchase land there,” said Hughes.

One parent said she’s excited to see the growth.

“Since our county is getting bigger and people are coming to our area, it’s exciting to see that they are thinking of the future and buying that plot of land now,” said Tori Stapleton.

The land purchase isn’t the only expansion the Walton County School Board has planned.

In Freeport, a new middle school building has been approved and the elementary school just broke ground on an expansion of its campus.

“We have a lot going on. Not only is it growing in South Walton, Walton County is growing, so we have growth that’s happening in Freeport that we’re doing things about right now that we’re taking action for right now,” said Hughes.

Hughes said they had more than 700 new students enroll this year.

