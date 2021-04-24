Advertisement

House approves ban on disability abortions

By Jake Stofan
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Florida House today pushed through a ban on so called ‘disability abortions.’

If signed into law, doctors would face a felony charge for carrying out an abortion that is solely due to a fetus being diagnosed with a physical or mental disability.

Representatives spent two hours debating the disability abortion ban.

Supporters call the policy a way of combating what they see as modern day eugenics.

“The Nazis has a phrase for this. They called it life unworthy of life,” said Representative Tyler Sirois.

Opponents claim the bill is flatly unconstitutional.

“This government has no business in a physician patient relationship,” said Representative Geraldine Thompson.

Democrats shared personal stories of being faced with pregnancy complications.

“If this law passed I may have not been able to make that decision. That was my decision,” said Representative Robin Bartleman.

Republicans countered with personal testimony of what can happen when a pregnancy is carried to term.

“I was one of the first babies to survive the surgery. Thereby allowing for many more children with the same or similar deformities to survive as I had,” said Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff.

The House bill faces a brick wall in the Senate, which hasn’t even scheduled it for a single hearing.

Representative Fentrice Driskell is hopeful the legislation is dead for the year.

“It’s my understanding that there hasn’t been much an appetite for this bill over in the Senate. So I don’t think we will see this one on the Governor’s desk. I also just think that it’s so out of touch with the reality of so many Floridians,” said Driskell.

But proposals like this have a habit of sticking around.

The parental consent bill was passed by the House multiple years in a row before finally making it through the Senate.

The parental consent law was also called unconstitutional by Democrats, although since the governor signed it into law last year no legal challenges have been brought forward.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
School officials said Taylor Zediker is the first student at Deane Bozeman to be accepted into...
Deane Bozeman High School senior gets full-ride scholarship to Harvard University
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery
A multi-home structure fire broke out in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.
Quadplex catches fire in Miramar Beach

Latest News

Edward S. Johnson celebrated his 100th birthday Friday.
Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday
A local veteran turned 100.
Veteran Turns 100
BCSO deputies arrested someone with enough fentanyl to kill 50,000 people.
Fentanyl Drug Bust
Lawmakers are debating a disability abortion bill.
Disability Abortion Bill