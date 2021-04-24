Advertisement

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP - It was a once-in-a-century type of day for one local veteran at Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home. Edward S. Johnson celebrated his 100th birthday Friday.

Family, friends, and staff gathered together to celebrate Edward’s triple-digit birthday with a party. His oldest son Mike said this day is really special.

“He’s been looking forward to it for a long time,” said Mike.

Edward served for 26 years in the Air Force, ending his career as a master sergeant. In 1952 he was sent to what turned out to be his favorite duty station.

“I was stationed in Vienna, Austria for two years and that was the best assignment I ever had,” said Edward.

That’s where he married his wife. Edward said he also really loved his time at Tyndall Air Force Base. He was there for 11 years over four tours, where he retired in 1966.

“People ask me sometimes, they say ‘have you ever served in the military?’ I said ‘well yeah, all my life under him,” said Mike.

The group couldn’t wait to sing happy birthday to the centenarian, but they also came together to sing God Bless The USA to show their support for Edward and his service to our country.

“It’s just great to see all these people come out, it was a good turnout,” said Edward.

Edward attributes turning 100 to his “good genes,” but has some wondering, what’s next for him?

“He’s in great health and he’s got a great mind, so I keep thinking he might be 105 or 110. I said go for the record dad,” said Mike.

Edward says even though he’s 100, he’s still got it.

“The Lord’s been mighty good to me I’d say,” said Edward.

