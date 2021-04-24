Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with alleged attempted murder

Snow faces one count of attempted murder.
Snow faces one count of attempted murder.(Panama City Beach Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach police arrested one man in connection with Friday’s shooting at Panama City Beach shopping center.

The suspect is identified as Demarace Rafael-Jabber Snow, 18, of Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say an off-duty Bay County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed Snow shoot at another person near the Shoppes at Edgewater before running away.

Officers apprehended Snow a short while later.

Officials say the victim had minor injuries, and they were treated on scene.

No one else was involved in the shooting.

Snow faces one count of attempted murder. Officials say it is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
School officials said Taylor Zediker is the first student at Deane Bozeman to be accepted into...
Deane Bozeman High School senior gets full-ride scholarship to Harvard University
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery

Latest News

Edward S. Johnson celebrated his 100th birthday Friday.
Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday
A local veteran turned 100.
Veteran Turns 100
The Florida House today pushed through a ban on so called ‘disability abortions.’
House approves ban on disability abortions
BCSO deputies arrested someone with enough fentanyl to kill 50,000 people.
Fentanyl Drug Bust