Man arrested in connection with alleged attempted murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach police arrested one man in connection with Friday’s shooting at Panama City Beach shopping center.

The suspect is identified as Demarace Rafael-Jabber Snow, 18, of Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say an off-duty Bay County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed Snow shoot at another person near the Shoppes at Edgewater before running away.

Officers apprehended Snow a short while later.

Officials say the victim had minor injuries, and they were treated on scene.

No one else was involved in the shooting.

Snow faces one count of attempted murder. Officials say it is still an ongoing investigation.

