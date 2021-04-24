Advertisement

Space X Visible In the Panhandle

By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This morning shortly before 5am CT four astronauts were carried into space by a Space X Falcon 9 rocket. Despite some clouds a view of us here Northwest Florida were able to catch a glimpse. Were you able to see it? If so, share your pictures and videos below or just check out the gallery of pictures and videos we have received so far.

