Space X Visible In the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This morning shortly before 5am CT four astronauts were carried into space by a Space X Falcon 9 rocket. Despite some clouds a view of us here Northwest Florida were able to catch a glimpse. Were you able to see it? If so, share your pictures and videos below or just check out the gallery of pictures and videos we have received so far.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.