Two Wewa lifters claim state titles in 1A Weightlifting Championships at Port St. Joe Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The first of two Boy’s State Weightlifting Championship Meets at St. Joe’s Craig Coliseum is now in the books. And with that, two Wewahitchka lifters now have state championship medals.

Both Wewa and Port St. Joe High Schools combining to host the 1A and 2A Meets, with St. Joe’s Gym the host venue, since it’s bigger and more easily able to accommodate the events. Friday saw the weightlifters from teams in the 1A class compete, with the first five classes, 119 through 169 on the floor in the morning hours. Two Gators with strong showings in that half, senior Keegan Calhoun lifting in the 129′s, 225 on the bench, another 200 clean and jerk, his 425 total good for second place. All that from a guy who missed three months of lifting after breaking his arm in football season!

“I think it was 18 weeks before I could lift completely.” Calhoun told me, when talking about the badly broken bones in his arm, an injury suffered while trying to make a tackle last fall. “And it was hard, really had to start off with a lot of light weight. As the season progressed we started going higher and higher. Then we realized goals was in. We didn’t think we me breaking both bones, that anything would happen of it. But we actually came back strong and as the season progressed we saw I actually had the chance to place at State. So we really started hammering stuff, and I put in a little bit of extra work here and there.”

Finishing just behind Calhoun in that same 129 class, Liberty’s Caleb Shiver, 200 on the bench for him, another 200 in the clean, and his 400 total good for third place. Wewa junior Treston Smith, lifting in the 154 class put up 320 on the bench, 240 on the clean, giving him a 560 total, and he wins the state title by a 55 pound margin! Thus he became, for the time being, just the third Wewa lifter to claim a state championship.

“Oh it feels amazing.” Smith told me shortly after standing atop the medal stand. “It’s a lot of energy inside I’m trying not to let out and show that I’m excited, but yeah. I started in 8th grade and worked every day after school, during weightlifting season about three to four hours. Every day Monday through Friday, until now, so it’s been about four years of that. (Question) And all that time, this makes it worth it doesn’t it? Oh yes, very much, very much.”

Other top finishers in the first half of the day, Rutherford’s Eric Olds, just an 8th grader, finishing third in the 119 class.

To the five heavier classes in the afternoon, another Gator, junior Alex Williams puts up 320 on the bench, another 300 in the clean and that 620 total makes Alex a state champ! So he becomes the 4th Wewa lifter to win an individual championship. In one day, the Gators double the number of state champs in the history of their program. And with 22 points overall, Wewa finishes 4th in the team standings.

Bay’s CJ Campbell was 4th in the 199′s, with a total of 575. Logan Martin of Blountstown, takes second in the 238 class, with 345 on the bench, 300 clean and a total of 645. Wewa’s Chris Mann third in that class. Bay’s Ken McManigal fourth. Port St. Joe’s Saylor Tull in the 219 class, 325 bench, 285 clean and his total of 610 good enough for second place in that class. Sneads Jack O’Brian third in the 219′s. And in the heavyweight, or unlimited class, Marquise Hunter of Marianna, 405 bench, 340 clean, he ties at 730 with a lifter from Dunnellon but loses the state title because he’s heavier. So a second place finish for Hunter. Liberty’s Riley Graham 4th in unlimited.

The 2A State Meet is Saturday.

