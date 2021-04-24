Advertisement

Washington County Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter situations

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is training for situations they hope they’ll never encounter.

They are using a simulator to train on how to handle an active shooter.

The sheriff’s office has trained on the simulator for the past two weeks.

They even brought in local schools and churches to see what they are doing.

Joseph Green from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it’s important the community learn active shooter training because of the times in which we live.

“The one thing that’s common to every active shooter situation is the place didn’t think it was going to happen to them, that’s the one thing that’s in common, nobody thinks it’s going to happen at their church or at their restaurant, or their school until it does,” said Green.

The simulator is loaned to sheriff’s offices around Florida for a few weeks at a time, free of charge.

