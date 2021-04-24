Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be an active weekend weather wise across the panhandle. For the rest of tonight it will be warm, humid, and cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Saturday it will be very stormy with several rounds of severe weather possible. Right now we think one round will come in the AM after sunrise and then a 2nd round in the late afternoon/early evening. It will also be very windy as well. Winds will be S/SW at 15-20 mph w/gusts over 30mph. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

Here are the threats for Saturday

1. Tornadoes

2. Damaging Wind

3. Hail

4. Rain (1-2″)

After the 2nd round of storms later Saturday we will see skies clear and temps will fall into the low to mid 60s. Sunday should be fantastic w/highs close to 80 and sunny skies.

