2A Boys Weightlifting State Championships wrap up with hardware for Arnold, Mosley, and Fort Walton Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday was the second day of the State Championships for Boys Weightlifting at Craig Coliseum in Port St. Joe. The Tiger Sharks and Wewahitchka finished out the two day even with the 2A Class lifters, and a few area athletes showed out.

In the 129 lbs. weight class, Arnold’s Saul Vega cleaned 235 lbs. and benched 185 lbs. coming out with a total of 420 lbs. He finished out his day in eighth place.

In the 139 lbs. weight class, another Marlin, Myles Higby maxed at 260 lbs. with 275 lbs. on the bench. He totaled at 535 lbs., 40 lbs. ahead of second place, making him a state champion.

In the 154 lbs. weight class was another Arnold lifter taking home some hardware. Jaden Lombard cleaned 255 lbs. and benched 285 lbs. His total came out to 540 lbs., and he placed second.

In the 169 lbs. weight class, Mosley’s Jared Krishack cleaning 270 lbs, benched 300 lbs. and totaled at 570 lbs. giving him third for his weight.

Fort Walton Beach’s Walker Robinson competed in the 199 lbs. weight class. He cleaned 335 lbs. and benched 375 lbs. His total for the day was 710 lbs., and he took home the State Title.

Wewa weightlifting and football coach, Bobby Johns, thought the event went over pretty well.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good compliments about it,” said Coach Johns. “There are logistical issues, with any place where you host something like this. Our facilities are top notch, second to none. The competition is run well, and there’s been a ton of support to make sure things were done the right way. That’s all we can do is the best we can with that.”

Coach Johns and Port St. Joe weightlifting and football coach, Tanner Jones, are hoping they can host again in the future.

TEAM SCORES:

1. Pace

1. Charlotte

3. Ridgeview

4. New Smyrna

5. Arnold

6. Suwannee

7. Winter Springs

8. Columbia

9. Port Charlotte

10. Fort Walton Beach

