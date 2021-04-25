Advertisement

A second Humble House is coming to Bay County

Humble House Ministries Inc. is a faith-based organization that helps women get back on their...
Humble House Ministries Inc. is a faith-based organization that helps women get back on their feet after recovering from addiction.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Everyone’s story is different but the women in Humble House Ministries Inc. have something in common. At one point, they all fell down the dark hole of addiction and climbed their way out.

“I did eight months in the Bay County jail and while I was there you know I found god in the bible,” Humble House Ministries client Tracie Wood said.

Humble House is a faith-based organization that helps women get back on their feet. CEO Rachel Duvall created the structured program for those already recovered from addiction, have been clean for at least four months, and are transitioning back into the community. She’s giving them a place to live and learn.

“We teach budgeting, parenting classes, discipleship classes, you know where we teach them to grow in the lord and then they all attend church,” Duvall said.

In September, Duvall opened the first Humble House, quickly filling up all six beds.

“I had nowhere to really go that was like drug-free and without men and stuff in my life so I talked to Miss Rachel and then just so happened that day she had a lady leave from one of the Humble House and had a bed come available,” Wood said.

On Saturday, clients and volunteers fixed up what will soon be the second Humble House. Not only will it sleep a dozen women but their children too.

Wood said her son is her biggest motivation to stay sober.

“You know and just stay on the right path with Jesus. And you know just reunite with my children. And just stay working and stay focused,” Wood said.

The new Humble House is set to open beginning of May.

Humble House officials said they haven’t filled up all the beds in the new house yet, and are taking applications on their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
School officials said Taylor Zediker is the first student at Deane Bozeman to be accepted into...
Deane Bozeman High School senior gets full-ride scholarship to Harvard University
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery

Latest News

More people are defying beach safety warnings in South Walton.
South Walton Fire District sees defiance during double red flags
Destin Charity Wine Auction went virtual to raise money for local charities.
Destin Charity Wine Auction holds virtual event
Prescription Drug Take Back Day lets residents safely dispose of their drugs.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps residents dispose of prescriptions
Weekend Forecast