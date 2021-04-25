A second Humble House is coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Everyone’s story is different but the women in Humble House Ministries Inc. have something in common. At one point, they all fell down the dark hole of addiction and climbed their way out.

“I did eight months in the Bay County jail and while I was there you know I found god in the bible,” Humble House Ministries client Tracie Wood said.

Humble House is a faith-based organization that helps women get back on their feet. CEO Rachel Duvall created the structured program for those already recovered from addiction, have been clean for at least four months, and are transitioning back into the community. She’s giving them a place to live and learn.

“We teach budgeting, parenting classes, discipleship classes, you know where we teach them to grow in the lord and then they all attend church,” Duvall said.

In September, Duvall opened the first Humble House, quickly filling up all six beds.

“I had nowhere to really go that was like drug-free and without men and stuff in my life so I talked to Miss Rachel and then just so happened that day she had a lady leave from one of the Humble House and had a bed come available,” Wood said.

On Saturday, clients and volunteers fixed up what will soon be the second Humble House. Not only will it sleep a dozen women but their children too.

Wood said her son is her biggest motivation to stay sober.

“You know and just stay on the right path with Jesus. And you know just reunite with my children. And just stay working and stay focused,” Wood said.

The new Humble House is set to open beginning of May.

Humble House officials said they haven’t filled up all the beds in the new house yet, and are taking applications on their website.

