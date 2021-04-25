Advertisement

Destin Charity Wine Auction holds virtual event

Destin Charity Wine Auction went virtual to raise money for local charities.
Destin Charity Wine Auction went virtual to raise money for local charities.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Destin Charity Wine Auction wrapped up this weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction was held virtually again this year.

However, people who wanted to could participate in a watch party.

Destin Charity Wine Auction President John Russell said it’s important that they continue to have the auction because it benefits more than a dozen local charities that help children.

“The last 14 months, whether it’s homelessness, hunger, or abuse, or after school programming, mental health, are very important, the needs have grown exponentially,” said Russell.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
School officials said Taylor Zediker is the first student at Deane Bozeman to be accepted into...
Deane Bozeman High School senior gets full-ride scholarship to Harvard University
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery

Latest News

More people are defying beach safety warnings in South Walton.
South Walton Fire District sees defiance during double red flags
Humble House Ministries Inc. is a faith-based organization that helps women get back on their...
A second Humble House is coming to Bay County
Prescription Drug Take Back Day lets residents safely dispose of their drugs.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps residents dispose of prescriptions
Weekend Forecast