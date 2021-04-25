Destin Charity Wine Auction holds virtual event

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Destin Charity Wine Auction wrapped up this weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction was held virtually again this year.

However, people who wanted to could participate in a watch party.

Destin Charity Wine Auction President John Russell said it’s important that they continue to have the auction because it benefits more than a dozen local charities that help children.

“The last 14 months, whether it’s homelessness, hunger, or abuse, or after school programming, mental health, are very important, the needs have grown exponentially,” said Russell.

