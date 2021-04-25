Advertisement

Murder, other charges filed against man in shooting of girl at McDonald’s drive-thru

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said Saturday.

The charges against Marion Lewis, 18, also include three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer, police Supt. David Brown said during a news conference.

Other suspects who also are believed to have been involved in the killing of Jaslyn Adams remain at large, Brown said. He would not say what investigators believed Lewis’ role was in the shooting.

Lewis was captured Thursday while trying to steal a family’s car on the Eisenhower Expressway after crashing his own trying to elude police, Brown said. He is expected to survive being shot several times by a police officer who was trying to arrest him, police have said.

Lewis is charged in the killing of Jaslyn Adams, who was shot April 18 while sitting in her father’s car at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the city’s West Side, Brown said. Her father, Jontae Adams, was seriously wounded in the attack.

Investigators had the man under surveillance on Thursday and saw him get into a car and drive off, Brown said. As he tried to elude them, the man drove onto the expressway west of the city’s business district. After he crashed his vehicle, the man tried to carjack a family traveling in the same direction. Police confronted him and an officer shot him several times, Brown said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
School officials said Taylor Zediker is the first student at Deane Bozeman to be accepted into...
Deane Bozeman High School senior gets full-ride scholarship to Harvard University
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery

Latest News

Because the mansion is for sale, the couple apparently thought the $5 million property was...
Couple invites guests to wedding at mansion they didn't own or have permission to use
Residents across Jackson County may have to take some detours around town temporarily.
Several roads closed due to flooding in Jackson County
Second Humble House to open in May
Second Humble House to open in May
Destin Charity Wine Auction
Destin Charity Wine Auction