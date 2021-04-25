National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps residents dispose of prescriptions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In Panama City Beach, police were taking people’s unused prescriptions at both beach Walmarts.

This event allowed people to bring their drugs to locations where they can be safely disposed of.

Panama City Beach police officer Tiffany McCullough said it’s important people safely throw away their unused prescriptions, instead of flushing them or throwing them in the trash.

“Just so they’re properly disposed of, most people don’t know how or what to do with prescription pills, so we like to give people a place to bring them so they’re not flushing them down the toilets or people are selling them, things like that,” said McCullough.

If you missed drug take back day Saturday, you can always drop off your unwanted prescriptions at the Panama City Beach Police Station.

