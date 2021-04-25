Advertisement

Northwest Florida Women’s Basketball wins the National Championship

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Northwest Florida Women’s Basketball team made history on Saturday winning their first NJCAA Division I National Championship.

The Lady Raiders arrived in Lubbock, Texas for the National Tournament on Saturday, taking down Otero, South Plains, Three Rivers, and then Trinity Valley in the title game 67-60.

This is the sixth consecutive national title brought home by a Panhandle Conference team.

Head Coach, Bart Walker, was able to calm down a little bit after the game, saying he was a little stressed in previous games considering, even though they won, they were constantly catching up.

“This team in the tournament, they just want to age me and put some more gray hair on me,” said Coach Walker. We always started out slow and had to recover. We missed some easy shots, some open shots. I thought we were settling for threes early, which is not our basketball game, but we stayed with our resiliency and defense. We got some deflections. We got some steals that created transitions. That little part when we got on top, and then they had to play from behind, that put a little stress on them.”

