Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for kidnapping

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mississippi man on Saturday for alleged kidnapping among other felony charges.

Officials say Quinton Oneal Barnes, 40, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, resisting an officer, and obstructing justice.

Officials say a witness called 911 on Saturday about a white sedan driving recklessly in the area of Highway 85 and College Boulevard. The witness also said there were passengers inside the car motioning for help.

The caller followed the car to the Hideaway area of Valparaiso where deputies later arrived. Officials say Barnes ran away but deputies apprehended him a short while later.

There were two passengers in the car with Barnes, a juvenile male and an adult female; both were unharmed.

Officials say one of the victims told deputies that she and Barnes had an argument in the Walmart in Niceville. She said that’s when Barnes told her he was going back to Mississippi and tried to drive away. The victims got in the car to prevent him from leaving with their belongings.

The victim also said Barnes sped off while she had the back passenger door open, and he took both the victims’ phones so they couldn’t call for help.

Officials say Barnes was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail and is now being held without bond.

