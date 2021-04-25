South Walton Fire District sees defiance during double red flags

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Amid double red flag warnings, South Walton Fire District officials said people are disobeying orders to stay out of the water.

South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said lifeguards exhausted their resources Saturday patrolling the beaches to make public assists and contacts.

“Our lifeguards are hustling,” Vaughan said. “They are reaching out to every person they encounter but are seeing people disobey their directions and disregard the messaging. As soon as lifeguards drive away, people are jumping right back in the water.”

Double red flags have been flying since Friday afternoon.

Violators can be subject to a $500 fine if they enter the water while double red flags are flying.

Vaughan estimates lifeguards and beach safety personnel have made thousands of contacts to keep people from entering the water but the public’s disobedience is becoming a common theme for lifeguards.

“We’re reaching out to the Panhandle community (Saturday) to let them know we’re doing everything we can,” Vaughan said. “We need their help with the messaging. Spread the word: This is not the time to be in the Gulf.”

