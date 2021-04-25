Advertisement

South Walton Fire District sees defiance during double red flags

More people are defying beach safety warnings in South Walton.
More people are defying beach safety warnings in South Walton.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Amid double red flag warnings, South Walton Fire District officials said people are disobeying orders to stay out of the water.

South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said lifeguards exhausted their resources Saturday patrolling the beaches to make public assists and contacts.

“Our lifeguards are hustling,” Vaughan said. “They are reaching out to every person they encounter but are seeing people disobey their directions and disregard the messaging. As soon as lifeguards drive away, people are jumping right back in the water.”

Double red flags have been flying since Friday afternoon.

Violators can be subject to a $500 fine if they enter the water while double red flags are flying.

Vaughan estimates lifeguards and beach safety personnel have made thousands of contacts to keep people from entering the water but the public’s disobedience is becoming a common theme for lifeguards.

“We’re reaching out to the Panhandle community (Saturday) to let them know we’re doing everything we can,” Vaughan said. “We need their help with the messaging. Spread the word: This is not the time to be in the Gulf.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash
Eastern Shipbuilding secures contract to build the next generation of Coast Guard offshore...
Eastern Shipbuilding lands huge contracts
School officials said Taylor Zediker is the first student at Deane Bozeman to be accepted into...
Deane Bozeman High School senior gets full-ride scholarship to Harvard University
Four astronauts were carried into space by a Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
Space X Visible In the Panhandle
Panama City Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel.
Panama City Beach Police investigating an armed robbery

Latest News

Humble House Ministries Inc. is a faith-based organization that helps women get back on their...
A second Humble House is coming to Bay County
Destin Charity Wine Auction went virtual to raise money for local charities.
Destin Charity Wine Auction holds virtual event
Prescription Drug Take Back Day lets residents safely dispose of their drugs.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps residents dispose of prescriptions
Weekend Forecast