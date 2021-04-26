Advertisement

Bay Cheer wins UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay cheer squad has been in Orlando the past few days for the Universal Cheerleading Association or UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

After the semi-finals on Friday, the team was the first seed for the finals Sunday, where they sealed the win!

This marks the first cheer National Championship for Bay, and they now have the iconic white jackets as a symbol of their victory.

After a trying few years, Bay cheer coach, Savannah Tillman, is proud of the resilience her girls have shown.

“These athletes have endured some of the toughest trials during their time as Bay Cheerleaders from a hurricane to a pandemic,” said Tillman. “I am so incredibly proud of them and honored to be their coach. We are excited to bring this home to Bay County and Bay High School!”

The team will hold an arrival celebration on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Bay High School.

