Advertisement

Bay County residents being contacted by medical scammers

Simply do not reply via text or online, or hang up the phone.
Simply do not reply via text or online, or hang up the phone.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scammers have not stopped trying to steal Bay County residents’ information. The most recent scam is of those trying to steal medical information.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says people most likely to be scammed are the elderly and people who are very trusting. The scams can come over the phone, through text, or even online.

Sheriff’s officials say scammers are very good at what they do. Officials urge the public to not interact with scammers and to hang up the phone.

With this recent medical scam, officials say to not give out any personal information or identification numbers.

“They want your medical number because sometimes they are in league with an unscrupulous medical care provider and so they’re going to use your number to file a claim and then they’ll all split the money that they get from Medicaid,” said Ruth Corley, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone that has been contacted by a scammer to please report it so they can continue to educate the public on how to avoid being scammed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people are defying beach safety warnings in South Walton.
South Walton Fire District sees defiance during double red flags
They say the fire started in the garage of the house and took about an hour to put out.
No injuries reported in late night house fire
Snow faces one count of attempted murder.
Man arrested in connection with alleged attempted murder
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Quinton Oneal Barnes is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, among other charges.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for kidnapping

Latest News

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael...
Rebuild Florida offering pop-up locations for residents impacted by Hurricane Michael
Christopher Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that left one teen...
Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty
An Altha man is in serious condition after an ATV crash Sunday evening.
Calhoun County man seriously injured in ATV crash