Bay County residents being contacted by medical scammers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scammers have not stopped trying to steal Bay County residents’ information. The most recent scam is of those trying to steal medical information.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says people most likely to be scammed are the elderly and people who are very trusting. The scams can come over the phone, through text, or even online.

Sheriff’s officials say scammers are very good at what they do. Officials urge the public to not interact with scammers and to hang up the phone.

With this recent medical scam, officials say to not give out any personal information or identification numbers.

“They want your medical number because sometimes they are in league with an unscrupulous medical care provider and so they’re going to use your number to file a claim and then they’ll all split the money that they get from Medicaid,” said Ruth Corley, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone that has been contacted by a scammer to please report it so they can continue to educate the public on how to avoid being scammed.

