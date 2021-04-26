Advertisement

Calhoun County man seriously injured in ATV crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Altha man is in serious condition after an ATV crash Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 60-year-old man was driving an ATV on NW Alfred Shelton Road near County Road 73A when he possibly suffered from a medical episode. They say it caused the ATV to run off the road and up an embankment.

They say the man fell off the ATV and was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

