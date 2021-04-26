Deputies increase patrols along Hwy 388 after series of crashes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With construction in the area and after a series of traffic crashes along Highway 388, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office have increased patrols along the busy road.

Deputies say the 388 corridor, including the intersections of State Road 79 and State Road 77, has been identified as a trouble area within Bay County. Officials said these areas have seen multiple traffic accidents involving fatalities. In February 2021, four people died in a crash on Hwy 388 just west of Hwy 77. Officials said four other people died in a crash along the same road in September 2020.

In April 2021, deputies said they conducted 148 traffic stops along County Road 388. Officials said 213 additional traffic stops were made at the intersection of Hwy 79 and Hwy 388. We’re told this doesn’t include the warnings deputies gave to drivers in these areas.

