Florida State University Panama City holds in-person graduation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After much delay due to unforeseen issues, Florida State University Panama City held its graduation Sunday night.

The commencement celebrated graduates from this year as well as 2020 and 2019 graduates.

This was because all previous in-person graduations were postponed due to COVID-19.

Over 100 students were celebrated with degrees from doctorate to bachelor’s.

Several students also received special recognition from their fellow professors and peers.

”Just as a first-generation college student, I think this ceremony, in particular, is not only important for the graduates but also our families. So more than anything we’re really excited to be here celebrating with them also,” said Lucy Rodriguez, 2020-2021 Student Body President.

”At Florida State University Panama City we are proud of our students and we are very proud to have this opportunity for them to receive their degrees in person. So what a magnificent day, and it’s just a perfect opportunity. Just creates win-wins all the way around,” said Associate Dean Irvin R. Clark, EdD of Faculty Development and Administrative Affairs.

The graduation ceremony was held at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

