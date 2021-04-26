Advertisement

Hundreds attend Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show Food Truck Festival

Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show and Food Truck Festival comes to an end.(WJHG)
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunny days call for celebration. This was the case for several attendees of the Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show Food Truck Festival.

The festival was held both Saturday and Sunday at Laketown Wharf.

Attendees saw the likes of several trucks and vendors from states all over.

There was shaved ice to homemade fudge and even hot sauces for those who like it hotter than most.

There was something for everybody to enjoy during this event.

”This is our fourth event in this place, and it’s a great, great venue. Lots of parking, lots of parking, free admission, tons of great food trucks. People are eating and having a great time. Raffle prizes are amazing and people are selling stuff from everywhere,” Laketown Wharf Show Host and Event Organizer Tracey Neudecker said.

Several vendors at the festival spoke on her sales pitch to attendees.

“I have all the homemade fresh sweets, and everybody loves sweets. If anybody in the area wants anything or to order anything just reach out to us. We are here to serve you,” Erica’s Edible Delights LLC. Owner Erica Koonce said.

“I try to do what people like, I make hot sauces of all kinds, from green salsa to sweet hot, and then I have people say I need the hottest thing you got and I make it for them,” LowDog Sauce Company Owner Jeff Cornelison said.

Several of the proceeds earned will benefit Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

For those interested in purchasing Erica’s Edible Delights, you can visit their website and for those interested in LowDog Sauce Company, you can call (850) 276-4470.

