Le Cirque de Noir wraps up debut showing this Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Le Cirque de Noir: Pandora’s Box of Curiosities is an aerial performance inspired by the old-time circus.

After more than a year of planning, the show made its debut in Panama City.

“Old-time circus and really just wanting to tell that story and really wanting to experience that story for me,” show creator Misty Hunt said.

The show featured fire eaters, siamese twins, fortune tellers, and clowns, all performing elaborate aerial routines.

“I believed so much in the show and the potential of it and the absolute talent of the cast, and a fire was lit in me that I had to tell everyone about it,” Assistant Creative Director Milisa Hunt said.

Spectators could also get face paintings and take pictures with the performers; And, of course, how could they forget that bag of popcorn.

With all the hard work the cast and crew put into the show, event organizers said the turnout was more than they could have hoped for.

“Everybody showed up and they enjoyed it, the one thing I could have asked for, the one thing I wanted everybody that came to see it enjoyed themselves, had a great time and not a dull minute, that they were entertained and had a smile on their face the whole time, that is what I wanted,” Joy said.

Joy said she has hopes of bringing the performance back again or at least hosting another aerial show in the future.

“I think this one was definitely a segway into maybe another path, more dreams, something to be realized so we will see,” Joy said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.