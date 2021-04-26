Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Kentucky teenager in Panama City Beach, and injuring his step-brother, has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Cox was in court Monday morning and entered the plea. Court documents show earlier this month, he had entered a written plea of not guilty.

Cox is accused of shooting two teenagers in Panama City Beach on March 23rd. Panama City Beach Police say the two boys, between the ages of 12 and 16, were from Louisville, Kentucky. Police told us one of the boys was found dead from gunshot wounds on the beach, and the other was found at the resort he and his family were staying at with gunshot wounds to his extremities. That boy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

According to court documents, Cox confessed he shot both kids because they tried to steal his backpack. He reportedly told police in an interview he kept a gun in his bag, and when the teens tried to grab it, he pulled the gun out, loaded it, and began shooting.

Family members of the boys told our sister station WAVE the two were walking on the beach when Cox approached them and asked for a cigarette. They claim Cox wouldn’t leave the boys alone and allegedly said “You better run for the ocean because I’m going to shoot you,” before shooting at the boys.

Cox is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, and carrying a concealed gun. He will be back in court on June 24th.

